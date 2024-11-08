Verhaeghe recorded two goals, including one in the power play, and an assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Verhaeghe was one of the top performers for the Panthers in this one-sided win, as Florida extended its winning streak to six games, with the 29-year-old cracking the scoresheet four times during that stretch. Verhaeghe only has two multi-point games on the season, but his consistency is worth noting. He's recorded at least one point in all but two of his last 10 appearances, with four goals and seven helpers in that stretch.