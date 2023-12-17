Verhaeghe scored twice on four shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Verhaeghe opened and closed the scoring and also set up Brandon Montour's goal, which was the game-winner. The 28-year-old Verhaeghe had gone two games without a point, but he's amassed seven tallies and four helpers over his last 10 contests. The forward continues to thrive in a top-six role, earning 15 goals, 11 assists, 107 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 30 outings overall.