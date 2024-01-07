Verhaeghe scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Avalanche.

The Panthers' offense was roaring, and Verhaeghe potted his team's first and last tallies of the day. The 28-year-old has found the back of the net and posted multi-point performances in five straight games, and since the beginning of December he's erupted for 12 goals and 21 points in 16 contests.