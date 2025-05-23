Verhaeghe had three assists in a 5-0 win over the Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday.

He and Sam Bennett continue to pour on the pressure, and the Canes have had no response. The two men are tied with Eetu Luostarinen for the team lead in scoring with 13 points in 14 games. Verhaeghe appeared on Conn Smythe ballots in 2024, and at this rate, he'll see that again.