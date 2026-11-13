Verhaeghe notched three assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

Verhaeghe set up goals for Sam Reinhart, Gustav Forsling and Anton Lundell in this contest. Over the last nine games, Verhaeghe has four goals and eight assists while missing the scoresheet just once in that span. Overall, he's up to 10 goals, 10 helpers, 45 shots on net, 14 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-8 rating across 20 appearances. It's a bounce-back year for Verhaeghe, who has fallen short of the 60-point mark in consecutive seasons after topping 70 in the two years before that.