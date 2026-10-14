Verhaeghe scored two goals, one the game-winner on the power play, in Tuesday's 7-3 victory over Columbus.

After Brady Tkachuk has erased a 1-0 deficit with a natural hat trick to begin the second period, Verhaeghe made it 4-1 by tapping home a slick cross-ice feed from the younger Tkachuk brother. It was Verhaeghe's first multi-point effort of the season, and through seven games he's produced three goals and an assist as he looks to put together his fifth straight campaign with 20-plus goals and 50-plus points.