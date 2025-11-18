Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Two helpers against Canucks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Verhaeghe pocketed two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 8-5 win over Vancouver.
It was the first multi-point performance of the campaign for Verhaeghe, who seems to be snapping out of his early-season slump. The 30-year-old hasn't found the back of the net since Oct. 21, but over 10 games in November he's collected seven helpers with 22 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-1 rating.
