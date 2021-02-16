Verhaeghe picked up two assists in Monday's 6-4 win over the Lightning.

The 25-year-old continues to impress on Aleksander Barkov's wing. While Verhaeghe only managed one point, a goal, in his prior four games, on the season he has seven goals and 12 points in 13 games, leaving him one point shy of matching his output over 52 games from 2019-20. He's worked his way into a spot on the Panthers' second power-play unit, and given his premium ice time at both even strength and with the man advantage, there's little reason to anticipate serious regression in his production.