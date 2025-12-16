Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Two-point effort against Bolts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Verhaeghe picked up a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.
After having a hand in what proved to be the game-winner by Brad Marchand midway through the second period, Verhaeghe found the back of the net himself in the third. Verhaeghe has five multi-point performances in his last 10 games, a sizzling stretch in which he's racked up eight goals and 16 points.
