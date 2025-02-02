Verhaeghe scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over Chicago.

The 29-year-old has had trouble building any momentum since late December. Saturday's effort was only the second time in the last 20 games that Verhaeghe has delivered multiple points, a sluggish stretch in which he's managed just three goals and 10 points. After reaching the 30-goal and 70-point plateaus in each of the last two seasons, Verhaeghe is well short of those paces with just 12 goals and 37 points in 53 appearances so far in 2024-25.