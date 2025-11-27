Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Two-point effort Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Verhaeghe produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.
The 30-year-old went 18 games to begin the season without delivering a multi-point performance, but Verhaeghe seems to be getting into a groove in the back half of November. Over the last five contests, he's struck for multiple points three times, amassing two goals and seven points in total.
