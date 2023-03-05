Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Verhaeghe's goal put the game away in the third period. He put a wrister over Casey DeSmith's left arm from inside the top of the left face-off circle to make the score 4-1. Verhaeghe leads the Panthers with 32 goals and sits tied with the Rangers' Mika Zibanejad for 14th in the NHL.