Verhaeghe scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

After helping set up Sam Bennett for the game-winner midway through the second period, Verhaeghe fired home an empty-netter from his own blue line late in the third. It's the first multi-point effort of January for the 27-year-old, and the goal was Verhaeghe's 20th of the season to go along with 15 assists through 44 games.