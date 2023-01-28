Verhaeghe scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-3 loss to Los Angeles.
He also added five shots, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. The Panthers found themselves in a 3-0 hole before getting on the board midway through the second period, so Verhaeghe's efforts were too little, too late. The 27-year-old did extend his point streak to seven games though, a stretch in which he's piled up seven goals and 10 points.
