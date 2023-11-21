Verhaeghe scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 5-3 win over Edmonton.

He got the Panthers on the board midway through the first period, as Verhaeghe had plenty of time in the high slot to line up his shot on Calvin Pickard before going top shelf. The 28-year-old forward has found the back of the net five times in the last eight games, and on the season Verhaeghe's up to eight goals and 15 points in 18 contests, including three goals and five points on the power play.