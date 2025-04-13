Verhaeghe scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sabres.

Both points came in the second period, as the 29-year-old got the Panthers on the board early in the frame before helping to set up a Jesse Puljujarvi tally. Verhaeghe has found the scoresheet in three straight appearances, breaking out of a slump that had seen him manage just one goal and three points in 16 games from March 1 into April, and Saturday's performance has put him over the 50-point mark for the fourth straight season.