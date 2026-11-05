Verhaeghe scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Chicago.

Both points came in the first period, as Florida's second line of Verhaeghe, Sam Reinhart and Sandis Vilmanis carried the offense with a combined four goals and five assists. Verhaeghe has a five-game point streak going, producing three goals and seven points during that stretch, and on the season he's piled up nine goals and 15 points in 16 contests, with five of his tallies coming on the power play.