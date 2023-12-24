Verhaeghe scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Golden Knights.

After setting up Sam Bennett for Florida's opening tally midway through the second period, Verhaeghe put his team in the lead for good with a snapshot from the faceoff circle early in the third. The 28-year-old has three multi-point performances over 10 games in December, en route to six goals and 10 points on the month to date. Saturday's tally with the man advantage was also his fifth of the season, leaving him two power-play goals shy of tying his career high.