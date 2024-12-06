Verhaeghe scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Flyers.

The streaky 29-year-old is on the upswing. Verhaeghe has found the back of the net in four of the last seven games, racking up four goals and nine points over that stretch, and on the season he's up to eight goals and 22 points in 27 contests. Almost half of that production -- three tallies and 10 points -- has come on the power play, but the downside of that success with the man advantage is that Verhaeghe is saddled with a minus-16 rating, an uncharacteristic display for a player who hasn't finished below plus-10 since joining the Panthers in 2020-21.