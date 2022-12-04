Verhaeghe scored twice on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Verhaeghe's first goal was challenged for goaltender interference, but it was upheld. He struck again 26 seconds later on the ensuing power play, and that was all the Panthers needed to win the game. The 27-year-old has three goals and a helper in his last five outings. He's up to 14 goals, 22 points (five on the power play), 77 shots and 20 PIM through 25 contests overall.