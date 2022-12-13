Verhaeghe (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday against Columbus, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Verhaeghe is not on the ice for pregame warmups. He has recorded 15 goals and 24 points in 29 contests this campaign. This explains why the Panthers brought up Grigori Denisenko on Tuesday.
More News
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Stays active in defeat•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Two quick goals in win•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Registers helper in win•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Clinches win late•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Stays hot with pair of points•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Nets two tallies again•