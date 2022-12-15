Verhaeghe (illness) will play Thursday versus the Penguins, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Verhaeghe was considered a game-time decision, but he'll be able to suit up. With Matthew Tkachuk (illness) out, the Panthers will have to play short by one player, but Verhaeghe should see a significant role to help pick up the slack.
