Verhaeghe will sit out Thursday's matchup with Detroit due to an undisclosed injury, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Verhaeghe's absence was classified as maintenance by coach Andrew Brunette, so fantasy players shouldn't be expecting him to be out long term. With the winger on the shelf, Jonathan Huberdeau will jump up to the first line while Anthony Duclair will move into a top-six role.