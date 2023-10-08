Fitzgerald was waived by the Panthers on Sunday, per Chris Johnston of TSN.
Fitzgerald resigned with Florida in the offseason after tallying three assists in 27 games between the Panthers and Sabres last year. If he clears waivers, the 26-year-old Fitzgerald will open the 2023-24 campaign with AHL Charlotte.
