Fitzgerald returned to being a healthy scratch in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Winnipeg due to the return of Anthony Duclair (illness) to the lineup.

Fitzgerald logged just 3:12 of ice time in Friday's 4-3 overtime victory over Chicago. He has skated in three games with the Panthers since being claimed off waivers from Buffalo on Jan. 11. Fitzgerald has three assists, 13 shots on goal, 12 blocks and 33 hits in 26 appearances this season.