Fitzgerald agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with Florida on Monday.
Fitzgerald contributed three assists, 13 shots on goal, 12 blocked shots and 35 hits in 27 games between Buffalo and Florida last season. He only suited up in four contests with the Panthers after being claimed off waivers from the Sabres on Jan. 11. If he isn't assigned to the minors, Fitzgerald is likely to be used sparingly again in 2023-24.
