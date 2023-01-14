Fitzgerald will have to wait for his chance to play after being claimed off waivers from Buffalo by the Panthers, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Fitzgerald is currently behind blueliners Aaron Ekblad, Brandon Montour and Radko Gudas on the right side of Florida's depth chart. "He'll get his opportunity here when an opportunity opens up," said coach Paul Maurice on Saturday. The Panthers visit the Sabres on Monday afternoon, but it is unclear if Fitzgerald will get a chance to play against his former team.