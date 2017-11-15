Balisy was recalled from AHL Springfield on Wednesday.

Balisy will want to make sure he is signed up for a frequent flyer rewards program as he makes yet another trip between Springfield, Massachusetts and Sunrise, Florida. The center's call-up doesn't bode well for Derek MacKenzie's (undisclosed) status ahead of Thursday's clash with San Jose. Balisy should provide some emergency depth for the Panthers' three-game swing through California.

