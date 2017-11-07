Panthers' Chase Balisy: Recalled from minors
Balisy was called up from AHL Springfield on Monday, per the AHL transaction sheet.
After posting 45 points in 76 games last season for AHL Springfield, Balisy is now on the hunt to record his first NHL point. The 25-year-old plays a strong possession-oriented game, a trait that should serve him well as he battles for ice time in Florida's bottom six.
