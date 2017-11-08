The Panthers loaned Balisy to AHL Springfield on Wednesday.

Balisy went scoreless while posting a minus-2 rating over four games during his stay with the big club. The 25-year-old pivot will continue to be one of the first players the Panthers turn to when they're in need of reinforcements up front, but he won't be a viable option in any fantasy formats this campaign.

