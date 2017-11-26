Balisy was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Sunday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The demotion concludes the California native's second unremarkable stint in the NHL this season, with Balisy now having played eight games without scoring a point. A slightly undersized playmaker, Balisy has finished two AHL campaigns with at least 44 points and has nine points through 13 minor-league tilts this season. Balisy will likely be given another recall in 2017-18, though his performances to date don't warrant giving him much of a look when putting together a fantasy lineup.