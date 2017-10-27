Balisy was recalled from AHL Springfield on Friday.

The 25-year-old is a sensible call-up option, as last season, he led the AHL's Thunderbirds in assists (28) and points (45) through 76 games. Jared McCann (lower body) is on injured reserve, which is another reason why Balisy is getting a harder look from the parent club.

