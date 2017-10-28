Panthers' Chase Balisy: Will see college coach in NHL debut
Balisy will make his NHL debut against the Red Wings on Saturday, Craig Davis of the Sun-Sentinel reports.
The Western Michigan University product was recruited by Wings coach Jeff Blashill, so Balisy should feel at home for his first start on hockey's grandest stage. Prior to his call-up, the 25-year-old had recorded two goals, 29 PIM and a minus-4 rating through eight games with AHL Springfield. He's proven that he can score at the lower levels, but he'll be granted a fourth-line role to kick-start his NHL career.
