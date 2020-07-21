Priskie left Tuesday's practice session early. According to coach Joel Quenneville, the defender's status is up in the air after telling reporters, "we'll see how he is tomorrow," Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Priskie is a long shot to get into any games for the Panthers during the play-in series clash with the Islanders. In 57 minor-league contests this season, the 24-year-old Florida native notched eight goals and 27 helpers, which should put him in the mix for a spot on the 23-man roster heading into the 2020-21 campaign.