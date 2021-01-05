Priskie (undisclosed) was not on the ice for Tuesday's practice session, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Priskie logged 57 games for AHL Charlotte and Springfield last year in which he garnered eight goals and 27 helpers. It was the 24-year-old defenseman's first professional season following his four-year stint with Quinnipiac University. Looking ahead to 2020-21, Priskie will likely remain a minor-league player but could get an opportunity for a call-up at some point during the year, assuming his injury isn't too serious.