site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-chase-priskie-recalled-from-taxi-squad | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Chase Priskie: Recalled from taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Priskie was promoted from the taxi squad for Monday's tilt with Columbus.
Priskie has appeared in just three NHL games this season. He'll likely be a healthy scratch Monday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jon Litterine
• 4 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read