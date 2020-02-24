Panthers' Chase Priskie: Shipped south via trade
The Hurricanes sent Priskie, Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark and prospect Eetu Luostarinen to Florida for Vincent Trocheck, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Priskie was picked by the Capitals in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, but after spending four seasons with Quinnipiac University, he signed with Carolina as a free agent. The 23-year-old defenseman has excelled with AHL Charlotte this year, posting 31 points over 52 games, and he'll likely start out with AHL Springfield, Florida's minor-league affiliate.
