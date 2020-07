Priskie (undisclosed) was back on the ice with the second practice group Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Priskie has yet to make his NHL debut and likely won't get that opportunity during the postseason. In 57 minor-league contests, the 24-year-old defenseman registered eight goals and 27 helpers, which should earn him an extended look during the lead up to the 2020-21 campaign.