Panthers' Chris Driedger: Between pipes against Blues
Driedger will tend the twine versus St. Louis on the road Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Driedger will make his third straight start after having registered a 1-0-1 record and 1.46 GAA in his prior two outings. The Winnipeg native should continue to see a heavy workload while Sergei Bobrovsky (lower body) remains on the shelf. Given his strong performance this season, Driedger could earn himself a few extra starts down the stretch even once Bobrovsky is cleared to play.
