Driedger will tend the twine versus St. Louis on the road Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Driedger will make his third straight start after having registered a 1-0-1 record and 1.46 GAA in his prior two outings. The Winnipeg native should continue to see a heavy workload while Sergei Bobrovsky (lower body) remains on the shelf. Given his strong performance this season, Driedger could earn himself a few extra starts down the stretch even once Bobrovsky is cleared to play.