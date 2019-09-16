Panthers' Chris Driedger: Between pipes Monday
Driedger will tend the twine versus Nashville on Monday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
While Samuel Montembeault starts the preseason as the presumptive No. 2 behind Sergei Bobrovsky, it's not impossible that Driedger would make things interesting throughout camp. The 25-year-old netminder went 12-12-1 with AHL Springfield last year, but also spent some time down in the ECHL.
