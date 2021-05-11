Driedger stopped all 30 shots he faced in Monday's 4-0 win over the Lightning.
The 26-year-old hadn't seen much action down the stretch as the Panthers took a look at Spencer Knight and got Sergei Bobrovsky ready for the playoffs, but Driedger seized his final opportunity and recorded his third shutout of the year. On the season, he put together a 14-6-3 record with a stellar 2.07 GAA and .927 save percentage, and he's poised to get a big payday in free agency in the offseason.
