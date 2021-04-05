Driedger made 32 saves in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 26-year-old was locked in as he recorded his second shutout of the season, both of which have come in his last five starts. Driedger continues to put together a dazzling campaign while pushing Sergei Bobrovsky for playing time, and he sports an 11-4-2 record with a 2.05 GAA and .931 save percentage.