Driedger turned aside all 21 shots he faced in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Predators.
While Juuse Saros was being bombarded by 48 shots on net at the other end of the ice, Driedger has a relatively quiet afternoon en route to his first shutout of the season and the second of his NHL career, as well as his first win since Feb. 22. The 26-year-old has mostly taken advantage of his chances while working behind Sergei Bobrovsky, and Driedger sports a 2.22 GAA and .924 save percentage on the year.
