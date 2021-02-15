Driedger will start Monday's road game versus the Lightning, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Driedger will make his sixth start of the year. He has been far better than creasemate Sergei Bobrovsky this season, recording a .937 save percentage and a 3-1-1 record. This will be his toughest matchup of the season, however, as the Lightning lead the league with 3.85 goals per game.