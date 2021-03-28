Driedger will defend the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Stars, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Driedger has started just two of the Panthers' last 10 games, as Sergei Bobrovsky has reclaimed the No. 1 job. Overall, Driedger has still been quite impressive this season, registering a .923 save percentage and an 8-4-2 record. The Stars slipped three goals past Bobrovsky on Saturday night, but the Panthers ultimately escaped with a 4-3 overtime win.