Driedger stopped 29 of 32 shots in a 3-2 loss to Chicago on Tuesday.

Driedger and the Panthers fell behind 3-0 before the game was 25 minutes old and were unable to climb all the way back. Driedger has earned just one win in his last five appearances (1-3-1) but still boasts an 8-4-2 overall record on the year. He also sports a sterling 2.28 GAA and .923 save percentage in tandem with creasemate Sergei Bobrovsky.