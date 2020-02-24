Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville says that Driedger (groin) is "very close to returning," Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Driedger hasn't played since suffering his groin injury on Jan. 16, missing the last 16 games. When he's activated, it's unclear if he or Samuel Montembault will stay with the big club as the No. 2 netminder behind Sergei Bobrovsky. The 25-year-old has been solid with the Panthers, recording a .932 save percentage and 2.35 GAA in nine NHL appearances.