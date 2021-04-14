Driedger allowed two goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Driedger didn't have much of an answer for the Stars' top line, but a Frank Vatrano power-play goal in overtime lifted the Panthers to victory. The 26-year-old Driedger improved to 12-5-2 with a 2.04 GAA and a .930 save percentage through 19 games. The Panthers have alternated Driedger and Sergei Bobrovsky over the last 10 games, which would mean the latter is in line to start Thursday in Tampa if the pattern holds.