Driedger made 30 saves in Friday's 7-2 rout of the Red Wings.

The Panthers scored three goals in the first 13 minutes of the game and never looked back, but Driedger still ended up being busy. The 26-year-old is now 6-1-1 on the season with a 2.34 GAA and .926 save percentage, and he's making a serious push to displace Sergei Bobrovsky at the top of Florida's depth chart.