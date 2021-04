Driedger is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Sergei Bobrovsky has been playing pretty well recently and Spencer Knight was fantastic in his NHL debut Tuesday against Columbus, so the Panthers can afford to take their time with Driedger's recovery. Another update on the 26-year-old Driedger, who's gone 12-5-3 while posting an admirable 2.09 GAA and .927 save percentage in 20 appearances this season, should surface once he's deemed fit to play.